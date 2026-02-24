Catholic World News

Irish archbishop to lead 2 dioceses as consolidations continue

February 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV appointed Archbishop Francis Duffy of Tuam, Ireland, as the new bishop of Killala, thus uniting the two dioceses in persona episcopi (in the person of the bishop). Following the 2024 retirement of Bishop John Fleming of Killala, Archbishop Duffy had served as the diocese’s apostolic administrator.

In February 2025, Pope Francis united two other Irish dioceses, Achonry and Elphin, in persona episcopi.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!