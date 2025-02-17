Catholic World News

Two Irish dioceses to be headed by a single bishop

February 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Bishop Kevin Doran to head the Diocese of Achonry, along with his existing responsibilities as Bishop of Elphin. The two dioceses are thus joined “in the person of the bishop.”

Bishop Doran has been acting as administrator of the Achonry diocese since last April. He pointed out last year: “Both Achonry and Elphin are small by the standards of the Church around the world. The hope is that, with our combined resources, we will be able to exercise our mission more effectively.”

