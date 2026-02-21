Catholic World News

New Stations of the Cross on display in St. Peter’s Basilica

February 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on St. Peter's Basilica

CWN Editor's Note: New paintings of the Stations of the Cross were inaugurated in St. Peter’s Basilica last evening as the basilica celebrates its 400th anniversary year.

The paintings, the work of Swiss artist Manuel Andreas Dürr, will be on display during the remainder of Lent. According to the basilica, Dürr was one of a thousand artists from 80 nations who submitted entries to the artistic competition for the painting of the Stations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!