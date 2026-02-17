Catholic World News

Vatican unveils initiatives to mark 400th anniversary of St. Peter’s Basilica

February 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica unveiled several initiatives to mark the 400th anniversary of the dedication of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Speaking at a February 16 press conference (video), Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, O.F.M. Conv., discussed an AI translation system, the opening of previously inaccessible areas of the basilica, and a music and lecture series. The anniversary year will culminate on November 18, when Pope Leo is scheduled to celebrate Mass for the anniversary of the basilica’s dedication.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!