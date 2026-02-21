Catholic World News

4 economists, in Vatican newspaper, reflect on Pope Leo’s Dilexi Te

February 21, 2026

The Vatican newspaper marked the World Day of Social Justice by publishing four economists’ reflections on Dilexi Te, Pope Leo XIV’s apostolic exhortation on love for the poor.

Following a brief introductory article, L’Osservatore Romano published, in a special section,

Stiglitz, former chief economist of the World Bank.and former chairman of the U.S. Council of Economic Advisers, won the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2001; Schwalbenberg is director of the Graduate Program in International Political Economy and Development at Fordham University. Dercon is a professor at the University of Oxford; Lauzun is president of the French Association of Catholic Economists and the author of Finance, A Christian Perspective: From the Medieval Bank to Financial Globalization.

The four articles in the special section were accompanied by journalist Federico Piana’s “Cooperare per ottenere una vera giustizia sociale“ (Cooperating to attain a true social justice).

