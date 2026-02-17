Catholic World News

Opus Dei leader meets with Pontiff; revised statutes being studied

February 17, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Msgr. Fernando Ocáriz Braña, moderator of the Prelature of Opus Dei, on February 16.

The prelature submitted revised statutes to the Holy See last year, following Pope Francis’s earlier transfer of the prelature to the purview of the Dicastery for the Clergy. Pope Leo “said that the process of updating Opus Dei’s Statutes continues in its study phase and that no publication date can yet be foreseen,” according to Opus Dei.

In addition, Msgr. Ocáriz discussed Opus Dei’s perspective on “some specific controversies in Argentina”—a likely reference to human-trafficking allegations.

