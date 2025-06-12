Catholic World News

Opus Dei submits revised statutes for approval

June 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Fernando Ocariz, the prelate of Opus Dei, has announced that the group has submitted new statutes for approval by the Holy See.

Opus Dei had been required by Pope Francis to revise its statutes, and the revisions were originally scheduled for presentation at an April Congress of the organization. However, with the final illness and death of Pope Francis, that discussion was postponed until after the election of the new Pontiff.

Msgr. Ocariz had met with Pope Leo in May to brief him on the latest revisions of the statutes.

