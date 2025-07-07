Catholic World News

Vicar of Opus Dei added to human-trafficking complaint in Argentina

July 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Mariano Fazio, the second-ranking official in Opus Dei, has been named as a defendant in a human-trafficking complaint in Argentina.

The complaint charges that officials of Opus Dei recruited underage women to work in the group’s residences, under conditions that were described as approaching slavery. Opus Dei has insisted the complaint is without merit.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

