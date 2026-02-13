Catholic World News

Pope Leo to celebrate Mass, meet with children during 1st visit to Roman parish

February 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV will visit the parish of Santa Maria Regina Pacis in Ostia Lido on February 13, the first of a series of five weekly visits to parishes in the Diocese of Rome.

The diocese announced that Pope Leo “will arrive at 4:00 PM and will immediately meet the catechism children and young people, a total of about 400 children, who will welcome him in the field behind the church. It will then be the turn of the elderly, the sick, the poor and Caritas volunteers (400 people in all), who will be waiting for him in the gym. Then at 5:00 PM, Pope Leo will preside over Holy Mass.”

The parish is entrusted to the Society of the Catholic Apostolate (Pallottines).

