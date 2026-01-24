Catholic World News

Pontiff to celebrate Sunday Mass at 5 Roman parishes

January 24, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Rome has announced that on each of the first five Sundays of Lent, Pope Leo XIV will visit a parish in Rome: Santa Maria Regina Pacis in Ostia Lido, Sacred Heart of Jesus in Castro Pretorio, Ascension of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Santa Maria della Presentazione, and Sacred Heart of Jesus in Ponte Mammolo.

“They will be real pastoral visits,” said Cardinal Baldassare Reina, vicar general of His Holiness for the Diocese of Rome. “Pope Leo XIV will meet with participatory bodies, pastoral animators and some youth organizations. The culmination of the visit will be the Eucharistic celebration with the entire parish community.”

