Vatican: Pope Leo is considering visit to Monaco

February 11, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office announced on February 10 that Pope Leo is considering a one-day visit to Monaco at the end of March.

During a January 17 audience, Prince Albert II of Monaco invited the Pontiff to visit the nation.

“The Catholic, Apostolic and Roman religion is the religion of the State,” Monaco’s Constitution states (Article 9), with religious freedom granted to all (Article 23). Located in Western Europe, the principality of 32,000 (map) is 86% Christian (83% Catholic) and 1% Jewish.

