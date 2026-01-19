Catholic World News

Pope Leo is an ‘extremely determined man,’ ambassador says following papal audience with Prince Albert

January 19, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received Prince Albert II of Monaco on January 17.

During the audience, the Prince invited the Pontiff to visit the nation. Following the audience, Prince Albert met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The parties discussed bilateral relations, characterized by the Holy See Press Office as “good,” and also discussed “care for the environment, humanitarian aid, and the defense and promotion of human dignity,” according to a press office statement.

“There was also an exchange of opinions on current international affairs, with particular emphasis on peace and security, and on the general situation in the Middle East and some regions of Africa,” the statement added.

During the papal audience, Prince Albert gave the Pontiff an edition of St. Augustine’s Confessions that belonged to French author Alfred-Victor, count de Vigny. The Pontiff gave the Prince an image of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

In an interview with the newspaper Nice-Matin, Philippe Orengo, Monaco’s ambassador to the Holy See, discussed the genesis of the audience and the shared commitment of the Church and Monaco to fighting poverty. Asked to describe the character of Pope Leo, the ambassador replied:

He is an extremely determined man who will strive to defend the unity of the Church while respecting her diversity. In his speech to the diplomatic corps on January 9, he reiterated his concern for the changing times and the need to think about the world differently. The conclave chose him for this reason, because he is a truly missionary Pope who also knows how the Church works from the inside. He was Superior General of the Augustinians for twelve years. This experience of authority over a religious congregation, missions in difficult lands, and his knowledge of the American environment mean that we have at our side a man who, in many ways, brings something new to the Church. We must stand by him.

“The Catholic, Apostolic and Roman religion is the religion of the State,” Monaco’s Constitution states (Article 9), with religious freedom granted to all (Article 23). Located in Western Europe, the principality of 32,000 (map) is 86% Christian (83% Catholic) and 1% Jewish.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!