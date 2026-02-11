Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich calls for White House apology for Truth Social depiction of Obamas

February 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Chicago

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago called upon the White House to apologize for a video posted on President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account portraying former President Barack Obama and his wife as apes.

“Portraying human beings as animals—less than human—is not new,” said Cardinal Cupich. “It was a common way in past centuries for politicians and others to demean immigrant groups as each arrived, the Chinese, Irish, Italians, Slavs, Jews, Latinos and so on.”

The prelate added:

A few days ago, we saw that in the White House such blatant racism is not merely a practice of the past. If the President intentionally approved the message containing viciously racist images, he should admit it. If he did not know of it originally, he should explain why he let his staff describe the public outcry over their transmission as fake outrage. Either way he should apologize.

Bishop Daniel Garcia of Austin, the chairman of the US bishops’ Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation, also criticized the video, which President Trump discussed in an exchange with reporters.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!