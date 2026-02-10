Catholic World News

Prelate denounces Truth Social depiction of Obamas

February 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to a video posted on President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account portraying former President Obama and his wife as apes, the chairman of the US bishops’ Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation said that he was “glad to see that the egregious post has been taken down.”

Bishop Daniel Garcia of Austin added:

As my brother bishops and I have said in our pastoral letter against racism: “Every racist act—every such comment, every joke, every disparaging look as a reaction to the color of skin, ethnicity, or place of origin—is a failure to acknowledge another person as a brother or sister, created in the image of God.”

“The continual dehumanization of people of color by the president and his administration, such as the Obamas being portrayed as apes, is both inappropriate and disappointing,” said Grant Jones, executive director of the Knights of Peter Claver Foundation, a fraternal organization of African-American Catholics. “The faithful, especially the Catholic community, many of whom are supporters of the president, should no longer remain silent and speak out in opposition to this ongoing behavior.”

The president discussed the post in an exchange with reporters.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!