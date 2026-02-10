Catholic World News

Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s beatification to proceed

February 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Louis Tylka of Peoria, Illinois, announced that “the Holy See has informed me that the Cause for the Venerable Servant of God Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen can proceed to Beatification.”

The beatification of Archbishop Sheen (1895-1979) was postponed in 2019 amid concern about the possibility that he might be linked to the assignment of abusive priests during his brief tenure as bishop of Rochester, New York (1966-1969). The diocese filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and agreed to a $246-million settlement last year.

