Diocese of Rochester’s abuse settlement reaches $246M

July 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Following a $120-million settlement agreement with an insurance company, the Diocese of Rochester’s abuse settlement with abuse victims has reached $246.35 million.

450 people alleged they were abused by priests of the upstate New York diocese after the state enacted a law lifting the statute of limitations for the filing of abuse cases. The diocese filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

