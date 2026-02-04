Catholic World News

Calendar of papal liturgies announced through Easter

February 04, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, has announced Pope Leo’s calendar of celebrations through Easter.

The calendar includes five pastoral visits to parishes in the Diocese of Rome, the customary procession and Mass of Ash Wednesday, and a full schedule for Holy Week and Easter, including Holy Thursday evening Mass in the Lateran Basilica, after a hiatus under Pope Francis.

