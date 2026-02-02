Catholic World News

Pope entrusts families of Swiss fire victims to Our Lady of Sorrows

February 02, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV sent a message to an ecumenical prayer vigil for the victims of the Crans-Montana bar fire in Switzerland, which took place on January 1 and left 40 dead and 116 injured.

“In these hours, when your souls are afflicted not only by suffering, but also by incomprehension and the feeling of abandonment, I can only entrust you to the Virgin Mary, Our Lady of Sorrows, who holds you close to her heart and invites you to look with her to the Cross, one which her beloved Jesus also suffered and gave his life,” Pope Leo said in his message, dated January 28 and released on February 1.

“On the Cross, the Son of God—God in person—wished to share in what you are experiencing today,” the Pope added. “He will also share with you his glorious and blessed resurrection. For Jesus is truly risen!”

The Pontiff previously mourned the loss of life in the fire and met with families of the victims.

