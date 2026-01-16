Catholic World News

Christ is close to you, Pope says to families of Swiss fire victims

January 16, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received families of victims of the Crans-Montana bar fire in Switzerland, which took place on January 1 and left 40 dead and 116 injured. Yesterday’s papal audience took place at the family members’ request.

“These are moments of great pain and suffering,” Pope Leo said. “Where can you find consolation worthy of what you are experiencing, comfort that is not made up of empty and superficial words, but that touches you deeply and rekindles hope?”

The Pope continued:

Perhaps there is only one word that is adequate: that of the Son of God on the cross—to whom you are so close today—who, from the depths of his abandonment and pain, cried out to the Father: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” (Mt 27:46). The Father’s answer to the Son’s plea is delayed for three days, in silence. But then, what an answer! Jesus rises gloriously,

“Be assured of His closeness and tenderness: He is not far from what you are experiencing; on the contrary, He shares it and carries it with you,” the Pope continued. “Our Lady of Sorrows is close to you in these days, and it is to her that I entrust you. Turn to her without reservation with your tears and seek in her the maternal comfort that perhaps only Mary can give and certainly will give you.”

