2027 papal prayer intentions released

January 31, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has released the monthly papal prayer intentions for 2027 and entrusted them to the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network.

The intentions were released on January 30, the day that the Pontiff met with leaders of the Network, praised its work, and encouraged its leaders to invite young people to participate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

