Pontiff praises Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, encourages it to invite youth to participate

January 31, 2026

Noting that prayer is “not external to the evangelical work of the Body of Christ, but an integral part of it,” Pope Leo XIV praised the work of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network and encouraged it to “invite young people to take part so that they may form the next generation of intercessors for the needs of the whole world.”

“As you know, each month, after careful discernment, my predecessors and I have shared with you various intentions that touch upon the challenges facing humanity as well as the life and the mission of the Church,” Pope Leo said to the leaders and members of the apostolate during a January 30 audience, which took place in the Hall of the Popes. “I am grateful for your efforts to disseminate them to the tens of millions of people in this worldwide network who each day present these needs before God.”

“The spirituality of your apostolate of prayer is rooted in the Heart of Jesus, which allows you to know our Lord more intimately and to be more compassionate and empathetic as you offer prayerful support for those in need,” the Pope continued. “In this regard, your formation itinerary, The Way of the Heart, is a helpful guide for how to live out this spirituality in daily life. It is my hope that through your apostolate you will continue to help the baptized to understand that they are friends and apostles of Christ.”

The Pontiff added:

I likewise encourage you to foster an even greater participation in this Network, which unites diverse cultures, languages, and charisms in the common mission. It is especially important to invite young people to take part so that they may form the next generation of intercessors for the needs of the whole world. Since many of them are searching for a more profound and personal relationship with the Risen Jesus, your Eucharistic Youth Movement can be a particularly fruitful path to help them to grow in a deeper intimacy with our Lord.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, founded in 1844 by young Jesuits, is a pontifical work entrusted to the Society of Jesus. It was formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer.

