Pope prays that Olympics will build bridges

January 30, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name to athletes who are gathering at a basilica in Milan for the arrival of the Olympic Cross.

The Pontiff “hopes that this important event will foster sentiments of friendship and fraternity, strengthening awareness of the value of sport in the service of the integral development of the human person,” Cardinal Parolin wrote in his January 29 telegram.

The Pope prays “that these days of healthy competition will contribute to building bridges between cultures and peoples, promoting welcome, solidarity, and peace,” the prelate added.

