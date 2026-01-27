Catholic World News

Athletica Vaticana to bring Olympic Cross to Milan for Winter Games

January 27, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See’s sports association, Athletica Vaticana, will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Cross to a basilica in Milan, the site of the upcoming 2026 Winter Games.

The Olympic and Paralympic Cross was made in 2012. During the Jubilee of Sport last year, the president of the International Olympic Committee joined the prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education in carrying it through the holy door of St. Peter’s Basilica.

