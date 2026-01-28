Catholic World News

Record number of converts at Arizona State University

January 28, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing reports from Harvard University and the University of Notre Dame, the Newman Center at Arizona State University is reporting a record number of conversions this school year.

Father Aaron Qureshi said that 15 or 20 students typically enter the Church there each year. Fifty-two students there entered the Church during the fall semester, with more expected to enter during the spring.

