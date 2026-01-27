Catholic World News

University of Notre Dame sees record number of converts

January 27, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Seventy-six students at the University of Notre Dame are preparing to enter the Church this Easter—up from 33 in 2023 and 52 in 2024.

The National Catholic Register reported that “growth this year has been particularly strong among catechumens, meaning those who have never been baptized.” A record number of students are also preparing to enter the Church at Harvard University.

