Catholic World News

Mass attendance, conversions up significantly at Harvard

January 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Over the past few years, average Sunday Mass attendance at Harvard has increased from 200 to 300 students, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Father Nathaniel Sanders, the undergraduate chaplain, said that 80 people are seeking to enter the Church there this year: “our largest class ever, by a wide margin,” and double last year’s number.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!