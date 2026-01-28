Catholic World News

Sri Lankan archdiocese organizes demonstration following police assault of priest

January 28, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital, organized a silent demonstration of priests and religious following the assault of Father Milan Priyadarshana, for which six police officers have been arrested.

“We have gathered here to declare that the police have no right to inflict physical or mental violence on any citizen of our country,” said Father Jude Krishantha, spokesman for the archdiocese. “We call on the president and all those who handle the law to ensure that the police do not allow such physical and mental violence against any citizen, not just a religious leader.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

