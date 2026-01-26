Catholic World News

Sri Lanka: 6 police officers arrested for alleged assault on priest

January 26, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Six police officers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a priest in Negombo, a Sri Lankan city, after the priest, riding on a motorcycle, reportedly failed to stop.

“The incident occurred on Saturday night when the officers ordered a motorcyclist travelling along the Kirindiwita-Udugampola Road to stop,” a leading Sri Lankan newspaper reported. “The motorcyclist reportedly failed to comply, prompting the officers to pursue and arrest him.”

