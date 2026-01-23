Catholic World News

Pope names canonist as #2 official of Dicastery for the Clergy

January 23, 2026

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Archbishop Carlo Roberto Maria Redaelli of Gorizia, Italy, as the secretary, or second-ranking official, of the Dicastery for the Clergy.

Archbishop Redaelli succeeds Archbishop Andrés Gabriel Ferrada Moreira, who was transferred to a Chilean diocese last fall.

The author of dozens of works on canon law, Archbishop Redaelli, 69, was appointed auxiliary bishop of Milan in 2004 and archbishop of Gorizia in 2012.

In 2019, Pope Francis named Archbishop Redaelli a member of the then-Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s appellate commission for clergy accused of delicta reservata (reserved offenses), or serious canonical crimes such as schism and the sexual abuse of minors. The Pillar reported recently that Pope Leo is reviewing the Dicastery for the Clergy’s authority, granted to it by Pope Benedict and Pope Francis, to laicize priests involuntarily through an administrative process.

