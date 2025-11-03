Catholic World News

Vatican official transferred to Chilean diocese

November 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV appointed Archbishop Andrés Gabriel Ferrada Moreira, secretary of the Dicastery for the Clergy since 2021, as bishop of the Diocese of San Bartolomé de Chillán, Chile, which has 360,000 Catholics. The Pontiff permitted the prelate to retain the personal title of archbishop.

In 2021, Pope Francis was the principal consecrator and principal celebrant at the archbishop’s episcopal ordination Mass.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!