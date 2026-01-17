Catholic World News

Holy door of St. Peter’s Basilica sealed in solemn rite

January 17, 2026

The holy door of St. Peter’s Basilica was sealed on January 16, ten days after Pope Leo XIV concluded the 2025 jubilee year.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, OFM Conv, the basilica’s archpriest, presided over the solemn rite of the sealing of the door, which will be opened again in 2033, a special jubilee year marking the 2,000th anniversary of the Redemption.

Yesterday’s rite at St. Peter’s Basilica followed similar ceremonies at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major (January 13), Archbasilica of Saint John Lateran (January 14), and Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls (January 15).

The celebration of jubilee years has long been associated with passage through the holy doors of Rome’s four papal basilicas. Pope Francis opened a fifth holy door in a Roman prison for the 2025 jubilee year.

