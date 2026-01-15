Catholic World News

Holy doors being sealed until next jubilee

January 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The jubilee holy doors at the Archbasilica of Saint John Lateran, the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, and St. Peter’s Basilica are being sealed in private ceremonies this week.

They will remain sealed until the next jubilee year, scheduled for 2033, to mark the 2,000th anniversary of the Redemption.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

