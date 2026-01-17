Catholic World News

Vatican to present details of upcoming World Day of the Sick

January 17, 2026

The Holy See Press Office announced that Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, will brief the media on January 20 about the 34th World Day of the Sick.

The prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development will be joined by Father Michel Daubanes, rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes; Dr. Giulia Civitelli, a physician (and lay Scalabrinian) responsible for the Caritas clinic in Rome; and Marina Melone, whose parish-based Casa Gelsomino in Rome assists families of children admitted to Bambino Gesù Hospital.

The World Day of the Sick, instituted by Pope St. John Paul II, takes place each year on February 11, the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes. The principal commemoration of the 2026 World Day of the Sick will take place at the Shrine of Our Lady of Peace in Chiclayo, Peru, where the future Pope Leo was bishop from 2015 to 2023.

