Catholic World News

World Day of Sick to be held in Peru

November 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that the principal commemoration of the 2026 World Day of the Sick (background) will take place at the Shrine of Our Lady of Peace in Chiclayo, Peru.

Bishop Robert Prevost, the future Pontiff, was bishop of the Diocese of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023.

The Vatican also announced that Pope Leo has appointed Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, as his special envoy to the commemoration there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!