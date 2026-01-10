Catholic World News

Vatican has diplomatic relations with 184 states

January 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See maintains diplomatic relations with 184 states, including the European Union and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, the Vatican newspaper reported. The figure is unchanged from 2024 and 2025.

Ninety-three of the diplomatic missions have offices in Rome.

L’Osservatore Romano‘s report included a list of the diplomatic agreements signed over the past year between the Holy See and other entities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Sat10 January
Christmas

Saturday after Epiphany

Image for Saturday after Epiphany

The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Paul the Hermit (230-342). The West learned of the life of St. Paul from St. Jerome (+ 420); the book, which he devoted to the life of the first Christian hermit, charmed and instructed generations of the faithful and formed the inspiration of many artists.…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: