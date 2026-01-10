Catholic World News

Vatican has diplomatic relations with 184 states

January 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See maintains diplomatic relations with 184 states, including the European Union and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, the Vatican newspaper reported. The figure is unchanged from 2024 and 2025.

Ninety-three of the diplomatic missions have offices in Rome.

L’Osservatore Romano‘s report included a list of the diplomatic agreements signed over the past year between the Holy See and other entities.

