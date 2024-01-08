Catholic World News

Vatican lists diplomatic ties with 184 countries

January 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an annual rundown of the Holy See’s diplomatic ties, the Vatican press office notes formal diplomatic relations with 184 countries, as well as representations from the European Union and the Order of Malta.

In the course of 2023 the Holy See established formal diplomatic relations with Oman, and signed new agreements with Kazakstan and Vietnam.

