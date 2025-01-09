Catholic World News

Vatican lists diplomatic ties with 184 countries

January 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An annual accounting of the Vatican’s diplomatic shows 184 nations that have full diplomatic relations with the Holy See.

The Vatican also has diplomatic relations with the European Union and with the Knights of Malta, and hosts diplomats accredited to the Arab League, the International Organization for Migration, and the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees.

The Vatican releases a summary of diplomatic relations each year in January, when the Roman Pontiff delivers his annual address to the Vatican diplomatic corps.

