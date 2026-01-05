Catholic World News

Terrorists attack Nigerian villages, reportedly re-abduct some Catholic school students

January 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Terrorists attacked two villages in Nigeria’s Niger State, killed at least 35 people, and abducted “many others,” the Abuja-based Premium Times reported.

“Our parish priest narrowly escaped abduction when the terrorists visited our mission house three days ago,” said a spokesman for the Diocese of Kontagora. “They destroyed some religious items, carted away two motorcycles and cash of over N200,000 [$139]. They were looking for the priest, but he escaped. Some villagers, including children, were abducted.”

According to the report, among the abducted villagers were some of the 315 persons abducted on November 21 from a Catholic school in Papiri, all of whom eventually escaped or were released.

