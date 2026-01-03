Catholic World News

Sisters confirm release of all abducted schoolchildren in Nigeria

January 03, 2026

Confirming an earlier announcement from government officials, the Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) said in a statement that all of the staff and children kidnapped from their school in Papiri, Nigeria, are now free.

“With profound relief and thanksgiving, we celebrate that every child and every staff member has now returned to safety after weeks of fear, uncertainty, and intense prayer,” said Sister Mary Barron, who leads the institute.

“From the first hours of the abduction, the OLA family—together with the local Church in the Diocese of Kontagora, the families of Papiri, and communities across Nigeria—was upheld by a remarkable global solidarity of prayer and advocacy,” she added. “We extend our deepest and most heartfelt gratitude to all who stood with us during this painful time.”

The kidnapping of 303 students and 12 teachers took place on November 21; two days later, 50 of the children escaped. The remaining captives were released last month.

