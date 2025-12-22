Catholic World News

Nigerian officials: all kidnapped school children are now free

December 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Nigerian government officials have announced that all of the children abducted from a Catholic school by gunmen on November 21 have now been set free.

Over 250 students and teachers had been kidnapped, with more than 100 released earlier this month. Government officials announced “the rescue of the remaining 130 children and staff,” boasting that “not a single pupil is left in captivity.”

