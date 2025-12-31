Catholic World News

Rome’s mayor expresses satisfaction with jubilee

December 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The mayor of Rome expressed a “very positive” assessment of the jubilee year, which draws to a close on January 6.

The jubilee “has been—and continues to be—an extraordinary jubilee in terms of the level of participation and in terms of the spirit of genuine, tangible hope we have seen in the millions of pilgrims who have come, and who continue to come, to Rome,” Roberto Gualtieri said in an interview with Vatican News. “Rome gave the jubilee great commitment and many volunteers, but we must not forget that the city received an enormous amount from this jubilee, thanks to which the face of the city has improved.”

In his 2023 year-end homily, Pope Francis criticized the city of Rome for its deficient functionality. In his 2024 year-end homily, Pope Francis thanked the city’s mayor for “moving the city forward” through construction projects.

