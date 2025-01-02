Catholic World News

Pope gives thanks for Rome’s Jubilee preparations, preaches that Christ is the hope of a fraternal world

January 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On the evening of December 31, Pope Francis presided at Vespers and the chanting of the Te Deum in thanksgiving for the blessings of the previous year (video and homily text).

In contrast to his New Year’s Eve homily of the previous year, in which he criticized Rome for its deficient functionality, the Pope thanked the city’s mayor for “moving the city forward” through construction projects.

Recalling that the theme of the 2025 jubilee year is “pilgrims of hope, the Pope said that “the hope of the world lies in fraternity.”

He explained:

Is the hope of a fraternal humanity just a rhetorical slogan or does it have a “rocky” base on which to build something stable and lasting? The Holy Mother of God gives us the answer by showing us Jesus ... The hope of a fraternal world is He, the incarnate Son, sent by the Father so that we can all become what we are, that is, children of the Father who is in heaven, and therefore brothers and sisters among ourselves.

