Italian PM, Rome’s mayor unveil flagship jubilee project

December 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, joined Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in inaugurating the city’s flagship project for the 2025 jubilee year: the creation of the largest pedestrian piazza in Rome, through the construction of an underpass.

The new Piazza Pia “is the square of the embrace; here a new phase of collaboration opens between the Holy See and the city of Rome, ready to launch Pope Francis’ message of peace together with the Italian state,” said Gualtieri—less than a year after the Pope Francis had criticized the city for its deficient functionality. “Now the largest urban pedestrian area in Rome is born: it will be able to hold up to 150,000 people, with fountains, steps and trees.”

“This is a significant moment, and for me personally it is a moment of gratitude,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, said of the $89 million project, which allows for easier pedestrian access to the Vatican. Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, was also present at the project’s opening.

