NY archdiocese to sell hotel land for $490M

December 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New York will sell the land beneath a luxury hotel to the hotel’s owner for $490 million.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan recently announced that the archdiocese is entering into mediation in lieu of court proceedings and is raising funds for abuse settlements with 1,300 plaintiffs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

 

