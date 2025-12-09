Catholic World News

New York archdiocese building fund to pay abuse claims

December 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New York is raising a $300-million fund to settle the claims of abuse victims, and agreed to mediation by a retired judge to help reach agreement on over 1,000 claims.

The archdiocese hopes the $300-million figure will cover the remaining claims. A lawyer for plaintiffs notes that no agreement has yet been reached.

