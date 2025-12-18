Action Alert!
1 days and $27,936 left to secure a must-win MATCHING GRANT to continue in 2026! Your gift DOUBLED until Dec 19—Please help!
Catholic World News

Prominent African prelate transferred to far smaller diocese

December 18, 2025

Pope Leo XIV yesterday transferred one of Africa’s most prominent prelates to a far smaller diocese.

The Pontiff transferred Bishop Lucio Andrice Muandula from the Diocese of Xai-Xai, Mozambique, which has 504,000 Catholics, to the Diocese of Chimoio, which has 96,000 Catholics. Neither diocese is located in Cabo Delgado province, the site of a brutal Islamist insurgency.

The 66-year-old prelate, appointed bishop of Xai-Xai in 2004, served as president of the Episcopal Conference of Mozambique from 2009 to 2015 and again from 2018 to 2021. As the first vice president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) since 2023, he is one of the continent’s most prominent prelates; he was previously second vice president from 2019 to 2023.

In 2023, Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary general of the Synod, named Bishop Muandula to the seven-member preparatory commission for the synod on synodality.

Bishop Muandula’s transfer follows a visit to Mozambique by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

 
Further information:
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu18 December
Advent

December 18, O Lord and Ruler (O Adonai)

Image for December 18, O Lord and Ruler (O Adonai)

Today is the Second of the O Antiphons, O Adonai (O Almighty God/O Lord and Ruler). As Moses approached the burning bush, so we approach the divine Savior in the form of a child in the crib, or in the form of the consecrated host, and falling down we adore Him. "Put off the shoes from thy feet, for…

Learn more about this day.

December Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: