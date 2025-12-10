Action Alert!
Cardinal Parolin visits Islamist insurgency hotspot

December 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, is visiting Mozambique to mark the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations.

On December 8, he visited Pemba, the capital of Cabo Delgado province, the site of a brutal Islamist insurgency. “The Holy Father does not forget Cabo Delgado,” Cardinal Parolin said.

Mozambique, a Southeast African nation of 33.4 million (map), is 58% Christian (31% Catholic), 18% Muslim, and 24% ethnic religionist. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

