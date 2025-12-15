Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: Violence in Mozambique has ‘fundamentally religious root’

December 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, celebrated Mass on December 13 for participants in the Jubilee of Italian Diplomacy, days after his visit to an Islamist insurgency hotspot in Mozambique.

Cardinal Parolin spoke of a “tragic reality” of killing, “often by decapitation”—a tragedy that has “a fundamentally religious root” and is “almost completely ignored at the international level.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!