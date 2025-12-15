Catholic World News

Papal preacher reflects on rebuilding the Lord’s house

December 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Preacher of the Papal Household preached his second weekly Advent sermon in Paul VI Audience Hall on December 12, in the presence of Pope Leo, the Roman Curia, and staff of the Vatican City State and of the Vicariate of Rome.

The title of Father Roberto Pasolini’s sermon was “Rebuilding the Lord’s house: A Church without contrapositions.” The sermon had five sections, devoted to “The illusion of uniformity,” “Confusion as therapy,” “The temple to be rebuilt,” “The renewal of the Church,” and “Interpreting decline.”

The overall theme of the Capuchin Franciscan’s series of Advent sermons is “Awaiting and hastening the coming of the day of God: Jubilee hope between waiting for the Lord and the universality of salvation.” The theme of the first sermon was “The Parousia of the Lord: An expectation without hesitation.”

