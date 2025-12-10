Catholic World News

Minnesota archbishop leads rite of reparation after church shootings

December 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul-Minneapolis, accompanied by his two auxiliary bishops, has led a rite of reparation at Annunciation church, the site of a mass shooting in August.

In his remarks the archbishop said:

This safe haven, this place of refuge, this foretaste of the order of the heavenly kingdom, was disturbed by a chaos that no one could have imagined. It’s for that chaos that we’ve come together to engage in this act of penance and reparation this day.

